Billion Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold In California Remains Unclaimed

Could you be the winner of over a billion dollars? If you purchased a Powerball ticket in July and forgot about it, you'll want to check the numbers!

On July 19th, 2023, one lucky individual won a $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot from a ticket purchased in Los Angeles. According to KTLA, the winner's name, or if the individual recently came forward to claim the prize has yet to be revealed. To win the $1.08 billion jackpot, the individual guessed all six numbers correctly including the Powerball number. The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24, and red Powerball 24.

The ticket was purchased at Palmitas Mini Market located downtown. A suspected winner was thought to have visited the market a few months ago, but the rumors turned out to be false as confirmed by a store owner's granddaughter. If the winner has yet to claim their prize, that individual will have exactly one year from the date of the drawing to come forward. KTLA mentioned that when a winner does come forward, state lottery officials are bound by law to reveal their name to the public as soon as possible.

Should the winner not claim their prize by July 19, 2024, the $1.08 billion will go to California's public school system to "benefit education" across the Golden State.