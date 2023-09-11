Birdman Teases New Music From B.G. After His Release From Prison

"❤️ of tha streets my oldest son BG home @new_bghollyhood we bringing gangsta hip hop bak," Birdman wrote.



B.G. is currently out on supervised release for the next two years. According to TMZ, he's required to complete a drug/alcohol treatment program, 400 hours of unpaid community service, and pursue a GED or vocational training to assist him with future employment. He's also banned from owning firearms and other deadly weapons. While the programs will help him in the long run, B.G. has already committed to returning to the music industry with Birdman's help.



“For the record, I just want n***as to know that my n***a [B.G.] official Cash Money. Ain’t no cap in that,” Birdman told The 85 South Show last week. “Ya heard me? Ain’t nobody he can ever sign with beside this s**t. I’m bringing all this s**t together. B.G. signed to Cash Money so y’all don’t got to hear it from nowhere else.”



With B.G. free, other Cash Money artists like Mannie Fresh, Turk and Juvenile have all called for a special reunion.