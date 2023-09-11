Blueface Under Investigation After Video Shows His Son Near Strippers
By Tony M. Centeno
September 11, 2023
Blueface is dealing with more legal issues from authorities who have reportedly seen video footage that shows examples of his parenting skills.
On Sunday, September 10, TMZ reported that police have visited the "Thotiana" rapper's home in Los Angeles nine times since May. While some of the calls have been for loud music and barking dogs, the most serious visits involved the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services. DCFS recently opened an investigation into Blueface's home life after recent videos he posted shows strippers dancing in his home while his young son was nearby.
Most of the calls to Blue's home have stemmed from complaints by his neighbors, who've reported numerous parties and fights that have happened there. At this time, the DCFS investigation hasn't moved forward in part because no one answers the door or phone when officers were dispatched to his home. DCFS won't comment on specific investigations, however, they're still concerned about the child.
The report comes after Blueface had threatened to assume custody of his ex Chrisean Rock's newborn son. Following the birth of Chrisean Jr., Blueface hopped on Twitter and called out the mother of his new child. He claimed that he wasn't invited to the birth and alleged that she smoked on the day she went into labor along with other allegations in his now-deleted tweets. Now he thinks Chrisean is the only one who can tend to his new son.
"I trust chrisean with my son that’s it nobody else shes actually very nurturing an caring good with kids no doubt just alil impatient an the baby NEEDS patience can’t just get up an go no more I’m being patient as hell you don’t think I wanna get up an go rn…timing not right," he wrote on social media.
