Most of the calls to Blue's home have stemmed from complaints by his neighbors, who've reported numerous parties and fights that have happened there. At this time, the DCFS investigation hasn't moved forward in part because no one answers the door or phone when officers were dispatched to his home. DCFS won't comment on specific investigations, however, they're still concerned about the child.



The report comes after Blueface had threatened to assume custody of his ex Chrisean Rock's newborn son. Following the birth of Chrisean Jr., Blueface hopped on Twitter and called out the mother of his new child. He claimed that he wasn't invited to the birth and alleged that she smoked on the day she went into labor along with other allegations in his now-deleted tweets. Now he thinks Chrisean is the only one who can tend to his new son.



"I trust chrisean with my son that’s it nobody else shes actually very nurturing an caring good with kids no doubt just alil impatient an the baby NEEDS patience can’t just get up an go no more I’m being patient as hell you don’t think I wanna get up an go rn…timing not right," he wrote on social media.