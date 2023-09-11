Chiefs, All-Pro Chris Jones Reach New Deal To End Holdout
By Jason Hall
September 11, 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs have reached an agreement with All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones on a new contract, his agency, Katz Brothers Sports, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday (September 11).
The new deal will end Jones' holdout, which kept him out of the Chiefs' 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions in the NFL Kickoff Game last Thursday (September 7).
"Chris Jones still has one year left on his deal with the Chiefs, no new years were added to his contract, but he received multiple incentives to earn considerably more money this season, per sources," Schefter wrote on his X account.
The Chiefs also confirmed the move in an article shared on their official website.
"Chris is an elite player in this league, and over the last seven years, he's really developed into a leader on our team," said General Manager Brett Veach. "He's been instrumental to our success and Super Bowl championship runs and it was a priority for us to keep him in a Chiefs uniform. I'd like to thank Chris and his representation, Michael and Jason Katz, for their desire and patience to get this done. Through this process two things were obvious, Chris wanted to be a Chief, and the Katz brothers worked diligently on his behalf."
Jones, a team captain during the Chiefs' 2022 playoff run, which included Super Bowl LVII, has made 86 starts in 107 appearances and recorded 343 tackles, 65.0 sacks, 65 tackles for loss, 146 QB hits, two interceptions, 33 passes defensed, 12 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one touchdown. The former Mississippi State standout was selected as the AFC Defensive Player of the Year by the 101 committee after recording a career-best 44 tackles, 15.5 sacks and 29 QB hits, as well as 17 tackles for loss, four passes defensed, tow forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 2022.