Chiefs, All-Pro Chris Jones Reach New Deal To End Holdout

The Kansas City Chiefs have reached an agreement with All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones on a new contract, his agency, Katz Brothers Sports, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday (September 11).

The new deal will end Jones' holdout, which kept him out of the Chiefs' 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions in the NFL Kickoff Game last Thursday (September 7).

"Chris Jones still has one year left on his deal with the Chiefs, no new years were added to his contract, but he received multiple incentives to earn considerably more money this season, per sources," Schefter wrote on his X account.

The Chiefs also confirmed the move in an article shared on their official website.