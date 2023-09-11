Chris Evans Marries Alba Baptista In Private, At-Home Wedding

Chris Evans is officially a married man! Over the weekend, Page Six reported that the Captain America star and actress Alba Baptista said "I do" in a private ceremony at their home in the Boston area on Saturday, September 9th.

An insider told the outlet that the wedding was "locked down tight," and guests were required to sign NDAs and give up their phones during the ceremony. Evans and Baptistsa reportedly invited close family members and friends to the "beautiful" wedding. The exclusive guest list also included Evans' Marvel costars including Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., and Jeremy Renner.

Fans likely won't see any photos of Evans and Baptista's wedding for a while. In addition to the guests forgetting their phones during the ceremony, the Avengers star recently deactivated both his Instagram and Twitter accounts earlier this summer. Before saying goodbye to his accounts, Evans informed fans of his social media break. "I'm not sure why I'm making a big declaration about it; I just think it's hard to break away from a cycle that I've grown to find a bit addictive and this is me making a commitment to myself," he wrote in June.

Evans' relationship with Baptista first became public knowledge when a source told People that the pair had been dating for "over a year," in November 2022. "They are in love, and Chris has never been happier,” the source said. They went on to call their relationship "serious" and added, "His family and friends all adore her.” Congrats to the newlyweds!