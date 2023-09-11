Escaped Murderer Stole A Van And Altered His Appearance As Search Continues

The search for convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante continues after he escaped from prison on August 31, just days after receiving a life sentence for killing his girlfriend in 2021.

The Pennsylvania State Police released new photos of a clean-shaven Cavalcante that were captured over the weekend when he tried to contact a former coworker.

Authorities said that he stole a 2020 Ford Transit van on Saturday near the edge of the search perimeter. He then showed up about 20 miles away at the East Pikeland Township home of a man he worked with several years ago. Speaking through the Ring doorbell camera, Cavalcante said he wanted to meet up with his friend, who was not home at the time.

His friend refused to meet and shared the Ring video footage with the police.

Cavalcante then tried to contact another acquaintance in the Phoenixville area. That person was not home either. A female resident who saw him called the police.

"He is absolutely looking for support," said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens. "He needs that support. He doesn't have it," Bivens said.

Bivens said investigators are concerned that Cavalcante is getting bolder as police desperately try to locate him.

"We are obviously very concerned that Cavalcante has or will attempt to steal another vehicle to facilitate his escape," Bivens said. "This most recent incident is a reminder that he will take advantage of any opportunity to obtain items he needs."