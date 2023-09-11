FDA Authorizes Updated COVID Booster Shot

The United States Food and Drug Administration has authorized updated COVID-19 booster shots made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech. The agency granted approval for everybody over the age of 12. The agency also granted an emergency use authorization for anybody six months through 11 years old.

The updated vaccines are designed to protect against the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus. Testing has shown they are also effective against the EG.5 variant, which is currently the dominant strain circulating across the United States.

"Vaccination remains critical to public health and continued protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a press release. "The public can be assured that these updated vaccines have met the agency's rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality. We very much encourage those who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated."

On Tuesday (September 12), an advisory panel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to discuss approving the vaccine. Once they sign off on the updated booster shot, it will be up to CDC Director Mandy Cohen to grant final approval for disturbing the vaccine.

The updated vaccines are expected to be available next week.