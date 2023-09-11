Florida Researchers Will Pay You $50 To Catch This Fish

By Zuri Anderson

September 11, 2023

Photo: Humberto Ramirez (Moment) / taylanibrahim (iStock) / Getty Images

Florida Fish and Wildlife researchers are paying people $50 to catch a certain fish to help further their research on the species. The agency has placed a $50 bounty on cobia during September to study their reproductive habits along the state's coasts. If you harvest one and meet up with a biologist, you'll get a $50 reward.

“It’s as simple as that, folks. If you caught ‘em, we want ‘em, and we’ll even throw in a $50 bounty!” FWC’s research institute wrote in a Facebook post.

To be eligible for this reward, the cobia must be kept whole or have its filleted carcass with organs intact and on ice, according to officials. FWC also provided the numbers for the closest biologist near you:

  • Southeast Florida (Ft. Lauderdale-Sebastian): 561-510-5620
  • Southwest Florida (Naples-St. Petersburg): 727-220-7108
  • Northwest Florida (St. Petersburg-Steinhatchee): 727-685-7354

If you catch a tagged cobia, FWC asks you not to harvest it. Instead, take a picture of it and report the following information to your regional biologist: tag number, fork length, and general location of the catch. Make sure the fish is in good condition and the tags are intact. Officials said this will allow them to keep collecting "valuable data."

You'll also get a reward along with the shirt for catching a tagged cobia.

