Missing Dog Found Safe Three Weeks After Disappearing At Atlanta Airport

Three weeks ago, Paula Rodriguez's life was turned upside down after her chihuahua mix, Maia, went missing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Rodriguez was traveling from her home in the Dominican Republic to San Francisco and had a layover in Atlanta. As she tried to board her flight to San Francisco, Rodriguez was stopped by immigration officials over issues with her paperwork. As a result, Rodriguez had to return home.

Unfortunately, when Delta Air Lines went to find Maia, her cage was empty, and Rodriguez had to return to the Dominican Republic without her dog.

Officials at the airport searched for Maia but had no luck finding the tiny dog. Three weeks later, a FedEx cargo employee found the dog hiding near some outdoor cargo racks. It took some coaxing, but eventually, officials were able to retrieve Maia and took her to a veterinarian.

Despite being on her own for three weeks, Maia was in great shape. Officials said they are working to return Maia to the Dominican Republic to be reunited with Rodriguez.

"We are thankful for the teamwork that has led to our customer's dog's recovery," Delta Air Lines said in a statement. "Delta teams engaged our colleagues throughout the Hartsfield-Jackson airport community when searches first began and as we followed every lead presented since then."