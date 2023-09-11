Missing Elderly Woman Found Safe In The Woods After Two Days

Authorities in Illinois announced that an 81-year-old woman reported missing over the weekend was found safe. Janet Borowitz was last seen on Saturday (September 9) morning after she left her Carbondale home on foot.

Over 100 volunteers joined police, fire, and emergency management personnel to search the woods near Borowitz's home. Officials said the densely wooded area hampered their search efforts.

"Additionally, aircraft and drones were utilized, which were complicated by the dense woods and thick forest canopy," the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

On Monday, the Sheriff's Office announced that Borowitz was located by a member of her family. They found her in the woods not far from her home.

"She has been located in an area that was heavily searched on Sunday, and she wasn't there, obviously, she's worked her way back," Sheriff Jeff Diederich said. "So we're just excited for the family and very glad for the positive closure to this."

The Sherrif's Office said she was "dehydrated but in overall good condition."

"The Williamson County Sherriff's Office would like to thank all of the agencies and the public for their assistance and support."