Photographer Dead After Accident At High School Football Game
By Jason Hall
September 11, 2023
A high school sports photographer has died from injuries sustained during an accident on the sidelines of a recent football game.
Linda Gregory, 69, suffered a fatal concussion after falling and hitting her head on concrete while working a junior varsity game between Wichita Northwest High School and Bishop Carroll High in Kansas on September 4, her husband, Mel, announced on his Facebook page Saturday (September 8).
"She has passed and is at peace," Mel Gregory wrote.
Linda Gregory had long served as a supporter and photographer for Wichita Northwest athletics, the school said in a Facebook tribute shared after news of her death.
My friends and those of Linda Gregory, the Washington Post contacted me late last night wanting a picture of Linda for a...Posted by Mel Gregory on Friday, September 8, 2023
RIP Linda! You will never know how much you meant to us! 🕊️Posted by Wichita Northwest Grizzly Football on Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Gregory was reportedly taking photos when a player fell out of bounds and accidentally collided with her, which caused the fall, Wichita Northwest head football coach Steve Martin wrote in a Facebook post prior to confirmation of her death.
From Coach Martin Prayer Warriors Needed Friends, Strangers! I need you to stop roght now and pray for Linda! Linda...Posted by Wichita Northwest Grizzly Football on Tuesday, September 5, 2023
"Linda hit her head on the concrete apron of the track and was taken into observation to a local hospital. As the evening went on her conditions have gotten worse," Martin said.
Mel Gregory said his wife suffered brain bleeding and was later placed on life support while in the intensive care unit before being surrounded by her children, other relatives and colleagues at the time of her death.
Tonight, as a family most of us will attend at least the first half of the NW v. Heights football game at Heights at...Posted by Mel Gregory on Friday, September 8, 2023
"As far as Linda’s passing. It was peaceful and as she wished took little time," Mel Gregory wrote. "We had a family honor ceremony in her room and she will be transported tonight to Kansas City for the necessary preparation for donation. Unfortunately, some of her organs were not capable of being harvested but they will still be much for helping others to live."