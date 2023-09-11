Photographer Dead After Accident At High School Football Game

A high school sports photographer has died from injuries sustained during an accident on the sidelines of a recent football game.

Linda Gregory, 69, suffered a fatal concussion after falling and hitting her head on concrete while working a junior varsity game between Wichita Northwest High School and Bishop Carroll High in Kansas on September 4, her husband, Mel, announced on his Facebook page Saturday (September 8).

"She has passed and is at peace," Mel Gregory wrote.

Linda Gregory had long served as a supporter and photographer for Wichita Northwest athletics, the school said in a Facebook tribute shared after news of her death.