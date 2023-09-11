Rapper Arrested After Releasing Song That ‘Confessed’ To Murder

A Nevada rapper was arrested in connection to a 2021 killing after he "confessed to the murder in his [song] lyrics," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Kenjuan McDaniel, also known as 'The Biggest Finn 4800' was charged with open murder with a deadly weapon on August 29, having previously been considered a person of interest in the death of Randall Wallace due to his connection to a vehicle matching the description of the one used during the incident. A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detective noticed that a music video shared by McDaniel's YouTube account entitled 'Fadee Free' included lyrics detailing what the department considered to be a confession to Wallace's killing.

“Detectives noted the music video bore a sufficient level of similarity to the details of the murder. This includes the fact, that Kenjuan confessed to the murder in his lyrics. … Details provided by Kenjuan in his music video were not released to the public and would not be common knowledge,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan warrant stated.

One lyric included in McDaniel's song reportedly stated, “Parked the car, double back on feet, the smartest way to slide, drove in, double lock yo man, make sure you get yo bod’," which matches details about Wallace's killing that weren't yet released publicly at the time. McDaniel also reportedly reenacted parts of the incident that were "consistent with evidence at the scene" in the music video.

“The facts gathered during the investigation were obtained separately from the music video. The music video further validated the results of the investigation,” the warrant stated.

McDaniel's bond was set at $1 million bond with electronic monitoring and he is scheduled for his next court appearance on September 14.