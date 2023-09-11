U.S. Remembers 9/11 As New York Fire Department Adds Names To Memorial Wall

By Bill Galluccio

September 11, 2023

New York Twenty Years After 9/11 Terrorist Attacks
Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News / Getty Images

On Monday, people gathered across the country to remember the horrific terror attack on September 11, 2001, that killed more than 3,000 Americans.

“For those of us who lost people on that day, that day is still happening. Everybody else moves on. And you find a way to go forward, but that day is always happening for you,” Edward Edelman told the Associated Press ahead of the somber memorial service in at ground zero.

In New York City, officials honored the 343 firefighters who died that day and those who have lost their lives since. Now, 22 years after the attacks, those men and women who bravely rushed into the Twin Towers continue to suffer from the long-term effects of exposure to toxins that filled the air when the buildings came crashing down.

Officials said that since 9/11, an additional 340 first responders have died due to complications from their heroic rescue efforts. Their names have since been added to the World Trade Center Memorial Wall.

“As we approach the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, the FDNY continues to feel the impact of that day. Each year, this memorial wall grows as we honor of those who gave their lives in service of others,” said Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh in a press release last week. “These brave men and women showed up that day, and in the days and months following the attacks to participate in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site. We will never forget them.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.