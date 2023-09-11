Despite the trick situation, fire crews extinguished the blaze four hours later and kept the flames from spreading to nearby businesses and homes. Officials believe the fire originated from underground electrical vaults.

“With us not knowing which vaults they were, making an assumption they were electric vaults, we don’t want to put water into that area there, but we wanted to make sure we didn’t have any involvement with the building itself,” McConnellogue explained.

Even though the fire is now snuffed out, several dangers remain. People living in the area were forced to evacuate due to high levels of carbon monoxide, but firefighters are working to clear out the smog. Power was also knocked out for hundreds of customers in the area, as well. The Colorado Springs Fire Department said they shut down a parking garage "indefinitely" due to the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Nobody was hurt.