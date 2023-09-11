WATCH: Flames Spew From Manholes After Underground Fire Breaks Out

By Zuri Anderson

September 11, 2023

Firefighter spray water fighting
Photo: x-reflexnaja / iStock / Getty Images

Shocking footage shows flames spewing out of manholes in downtown Colorado Springs after an underground fire broke out early Monday morning (September 11). According to KKTV, firefighters responded to 101 Kiowa Street around 2:30 a.m. after they got reports of a fire raging underneath the street.

“When our crews first arrived, they found fire coming out of multiple manholes, coming up approximately 10 feet in the air, getting close and impinging on the buildings there,” CSFD Lt. Aaron McConnellogue told reporters. The news station learned the force of the fire blew at least one of the manhole covers into the air.

Despite the trick situation, fire crews extinguished the blaze four hours later and kept the flames from spreading to nearby businesses and homes. Officials believe the fire originated from underground electrical vaults.

“With us not knowing which vaults they were, making an assumption they were electric vaults, we don’t want to put water into that area there, but we wanted to make sure we didn’t have any involvement with the building itself,” McConnellogue explained.

Even though the fire is now snuffed out, several dangers remain. People living in the area were forced to evacuate due to high levels of carbon monoxide, but firefighters are working to clear out the smog. Power was also knocked out for hundreds of customers in the area, as well. The Colorado Springs Fire Department said they shut down a parking garage "indefinitely" due to the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Nobody was hurt.

