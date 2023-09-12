16 Starving Dogs Rescued From Houston County Home

In a joint effort between the Houston County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) and the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), a rescue mission unfolded in north Harris County to save sixteen severely emaciated dogs.

These innocent animals had been left to fend for themselves for a harrowing two weeks in Crockett, their owner having callously abandoned them. Recognizing the dire circumstances, the HCSO turned to the Houston SPCA for assistance.

The diligent teams swiftly intervened, rescuing the distressed canines from their ordeal. Currently, all sixteen dogs are receiving essential medical care at the Houston SPCA's animal hospital, where dedicated veterinary professionals are providing them with personalized attention.

Following their initial treatment, these resilient dogs will be placed in the Foster Family program, facilitating their recovery and rehabilitation. Remarkably, the owner voluntarily surrendered the animals to the Houston SPCA.

It is crucial to note that animal cruelty is a serious felony offense, carrying significant penalties, such as a potential two-year prison sentence and a hefty $10,000 fine.

In addressing such offenses, the Houston SPCA deploys a specialized team of ten members, collaborating closely with various law enforcement agencies in the Houston area.

If you suspect any form of animal cruelty, you can take action by contacting the Houston SPCA at 713.869.7722 or visiting www.houstonspca.org. Your vigilance can make a profound difference in the lives of suffering animals.