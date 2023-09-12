Airline Passengers Stranded On Remote Island After Emergency Landing

Passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight from Ghana to New York City found themselves stranded on a remote island in the Atlantic Ocean for roughly 12 hours. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing on the island of Terceira due to an issue with the plane's backup oxygen system.

There were 215 passengers on the flight.

According to Insider, many of the passengers were forced to stay in a "partitioned section" of the airport because they lacked the proper visas to pass through customs.

While waiting for news about a new flight to New York, the passengers were told to drink water from the bathroom faucets and had to wait hours for food. While they were eventually served ham sandwiches, one of the passengers, Nana Asante-Smith, noted in a lengthy Facebook post that many of the passengers were Muslim and could not eat them due to dietary restrictions against pork.

As the passengers begged airport staff for updates, one representative told them not to start "a revolution" and to "be grateful for a second chance at life."

"We were abandoned by Delta and treated like encroaching roaches by airport representatives on Terceira Islands," Asante-Smith wrote.

Kiaundra Eggleston posted videos of passengers trying to get answers from staff members.