Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Waffle House Worker For Bizarre Reason
By Tony M. Centeno
September 12, 2023
Boosie Badazz is vowing never to return to Waffle House after his bizarre experience at the popular breakfast spot.
On Sunday, September 10, the Baton Rouge native went live on Instagram and aired out his frustrations about his recent visit to a Waffle House restaurant. Boosie explained that he got into a dispute with a cook after the rapper asked him to make breakfast potatoes using the actual potato he brought from home.
"I'm a Waffle House person," Boosie said. "But, last week, I got into it with the cook at Waffle House. He tried me."
Boosie says he isn’t going back to Waffle House after the cook didn’t want to use the potatoes that Boosie brought from his house 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OPjVIwojY4— Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) September 10, 2023
"Everywhere I go, I leave a $100 tip or more," he continued. "So, I asked him...I brought a potato from my house. I say make me some breakfast potatoes. All he had to do was chop it up and make me some breakfast potatoes. He said, he couldn't do it. I say, 'You can't do what? It's a bet, I won't be back.'"
The comments were full of laughing emojis. Some fans noted the cook probably wasn't allowed to use Boosie's ingredient from home. They also noted he was "wild" for treating the cook like that. Boosie's refusal to enter that Waffle House again is stunning since he's an avid fan of the Southern breakfast franchise. There's plenty of footage from the rapper's numerous visits to the restaurant all over YouTube.
Boosie's issues with Waffle House occurred right before his Instagram account got shut down again. He addressed the situation in a video he posted to his new account. See what he had to say below.