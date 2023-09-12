Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Waffle House Worker For Bizarre Reason

"Everywhere I go, I leave a $100 tip or more," he continued. "So, I asked him...I brought a potato from my house. I say make me some breakfast potatoes. All he had to do was chop it up and make me some breakfast potatoes. He said, he couldn't do it. I say, 'You can't do what? It's a bet, I won't be back.'"



The comments were full of laughing emojis. Some fans noted the cook probably wasn't allowed to use Boosie's ingredient from home. They also noted he was "wild" for treating the cook like that. Boosie's refusal to enter that Waffle House again is stunning since he's an avid fan of the Southern breakfast franchise. There's plenty of footage from the rapper's numerous visits to the restaurant all over YouTube.



Boosie's issues with Waffle House occurred right before his Instagram account got shut down again. He addressed the situation in a video he posted to his new account. See what he had to say below.