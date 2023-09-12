Escaped Killer Remains On The Loose After Stealing Rifle From Man's Garage

Authorities in Pennslyvania are warning the public that escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is "armed and extremely dangerous" after he stole a .22-caliber rifle.

Cavalcante broke into the garage of a Chester County home and found the rifle sitting in a corner. The homeowner confronted the escaped convict and fired at least seven shots at him.

Cavalcante managed to escape unharmed and was gone by the time police arrived. The Pennsylvania State Police told local residents to "lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors" as officers scoured the area looking for Cavalcante.

With Cavalacante on the loose, the Owen J. Roberts School District in Pottstown decided to cancel classes on Tuesday (September 12) as a precaution.

"Cavalcante is considered armed and extremely dangerous. He is now armed with a .22 caliber rifle with a scope and flashlight mounted on it," Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said.

Cavalcante has managed to evade capture after breaking out of prison on August 31, just a few days after he was sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend.