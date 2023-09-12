Fan Predicted Aaron Rodgers' Exact Injury Hours Before It Happened
By Jason Hall
September 12, 2023
A fan appears to have called New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' suspected injury exactly hours before it occurred.
"Aaron Rodgers is going to tear his Achilles on a rain drenched MetLife turf in 2.5 hours," X user @DaddySazslav wrote at 6:01 p.m., about 2.5 hours before the injury took place during the Jets' 22-16 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reports that Rodgers, 39, is feared to have suffered an Achilles injury and "it's not good," though a scheduled MRI will ultimately confirm his injury diagnosis. An Achilles injury would likely end the quarterback's season.
Aaron Rodgers is going to tear his Achilles on a rain drenched MetLife turf in 2.5 hours— David Zaslav (@DaddyZaslav) September 11, 2023
Rodgers was pulled from the game on the Jets' opening drive in what was his first regular season game since being acquired in April. The four-time NFL MVP was replaced by former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who Saleh confirmed will take over as the team's starting quarterback if necessary moving forward.
Aaron Rodgers was injured and helped off the field on the first Jets drive vs. the Bills. pic.twitter.com/vtKHRW566V— ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023
Rodgers was carted off the field and brought into the Jets' locker room and seen wearing a boot on his foot after exiting the team's X-ray room, which NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said was "an indication his night is over." Monday Night Football play-by-play man Joe Buck had initially said Rodgers was reported to have suffered an ankle injury and his status was "questionable" prior to officially being ruled out.
In May, the Athletic's Dianna Russini, then working for ESPN, reported that Rodgers appeared to suffer a potential injury during the Jets' OTAs session and was seen "favoring his ankle." The Jets acquired Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, with whom the quarterback had spent the entirety of his 18-year NFL career.
