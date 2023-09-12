Fan Predicted Aaron Rodgers' Exact Injury Hours Before It Happened

A fan appears to have called New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' suspected injury exactly hours before it occurred.

"Aaron Rodgers is going to tear his Achilles on a rain drenched MetLife turf in 2.5 hours," X user @DaddySazslav wrote at 6:01 p.m., about 2.5 hours before the injury took place during the Jets' 22-16 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reports that Rodgers, 39, is feared to have suffered an Achilles injury and "it's not good," though a scheduled MRI will ultimately confirm his injury diagnosis. An Achilles injury would likely end the quarterback's season.