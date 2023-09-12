Here's The Best Free Tourist Spot In Colorado

There's nothing better than traveling to an amazing destination and checking out all it has to offer, from museums and theme parks to tours and events. But there's one undeniable thing about visiting some big-name attractions: they can be pretty expensive. That ramps up more when you figure in transportation costs, food, souvenirs, and, well, the rest of your trip.

If you're looking to save some money while traveling, Casago unveiled a list of every state's best free-entry attractions. The website states, "Casago went in search of the best of them all across the U.S. and the world based on the ratings of patrons gone before. For each U.S. state and 98 countries around the world, Casago found the best free-entry tourist attractions based on the proportion of TripAdvisor reviews that are rated five stars."

A hiking trail was named Colorado's best free tourist spot: Hanging Lake Trail! Located east of Glenwood Springs, you'll have to either traverse a steep, rugged trail or take a shuttle bus to access the lake. When you get there, you'll be greeted by gorgeous scenery, waterfalls, and beautiful lake waters.