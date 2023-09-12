Here's The Best Free Tourist Spot In Washington

There's nothing better than traveling to an amazing destination and checking out all it has to offer, from museums and theme parks to tours and events. But there's one undeniable thing about visiting some big-name attractions: they can be pretty expensive. That ramps up more when you figure in transportation costs, food, souvenirs, and, well, the rest of your trip.

If you're looking to save some money while traveling, Casago unveiled a list of every state's best free-entry attractions. The website states, "Casago went in search of the best of them all across the U.S. and the world based on the ratings of patrons gone before. For each U.S. state and 98 countries around the world, Casago found the best free-entry tourist attractions based on the proportion of TripAdvisor reviews that are rated five stars."

An intimate, well-known beach was named Washington's best free tourist spot: Ruby Beach! Located along the Olympic Peninsula, this secluded stretch of shoreline has huge pieces of driftwood and stunning sights to behold. Many people often go hear for swimming, hiking, wildlife viewing, and other relaxing activities.