Metro Boomin Brings Out Future, Swae Lee & More At The 2023 MTV VMAs
By Tony M. Centeno
September 13, 2023
Metro Boomin took over the VMAs stage with his band of chart-topping friends.
On Tuesday night, September 12, Young Metro hit up the MTV VMAs and performed alongside some of the hitmakers who contributed to his recent albums. The St. Louis native descended from the sky in his custom DJ booth while Future was on the ground performing their hit collaboration "Superhero" off his Heroes & Villains LP. Once Pluto wrapped up, Metro called on his homies Swae Lee, NAV and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to perform their song "Calling" live for the first time all together. The song appears on the official soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.
Metro Boomin's performance comes after his incredibly successful year following the release of his latest studio album and soundtrack. He was nominated for three VMAs this year including "Best Collaboration," "Best Hip-Hop" and "Best R&B." He's also up for several nominations for the upcoming BET Hip Hop Awards 2023.
While he continues to thrive off hits like "Creepin'," he's still got plenty of other new music in the works. Metro Boomin is set to release a joint album with Future later this year. He's also plans to drop more new music with A$AP Rocky and a collaborative LP with JID. As of this report, there are no set release dates for neither project, but he said that his joint project with Future is definitely dropping this year.