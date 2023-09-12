Metro Boomin Brings Out Future, Swae Lee & More At The 2023 MTV VMAs

Metro Boomin's performance comes after his incredibly successful year following the release of his latest studio album and soundtrack. He was nominated for three VMAs this year including "Best Collaboration," "Best Hip-Hop" and "Best R&B." He's also up for several nominations for the upcoming BET Hip Hop Awards 2023.



While he continues to thrive off hits like "Creepin'," he's still got plenty of other new music in the works. Metro Boomin is set to release a joint album with Future later this year. He's also plans to drop more new music with A$AP Rocky and a collaborative LP with JID. As of this report, there are no set release dates for neither project, but he said that his joint project with Future is definitely dropping this year.

