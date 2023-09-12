Minnesota County Named 'Best Place To Raise A Family' In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

September 12, 2023

African American Family Taking Selfie at Christmas
Photo: iStockphoto

Would you consider the county that you currently live in to be the best place to raise a family in your state?

Many factors including crime rates, location, quality education, affordability, health care, and family-friendly lifestyle determine just how great a place is to raise a family. With all these factors in mind, there is one county in each state known for being the best place around to raise a family. Be it safety, an exceptional school district, or a desirable location; something about this county screams family time!

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the best place to raise a family in Minnesota is Hennepin County. This county is known for housing the best of the best neighborhoods and school systems.

Here's what Stacker had to say about compiling the data to discover the best places to raise a family across the country:

"Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists. Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in California using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season."

For a continued list of the best counties to raise a family in across the country visit stacker.com.

