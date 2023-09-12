NLE Choppa Surprises Crowd With Rare Performance Alongside Nelly

NLE Choppa brought two generations of Hip-Hop fans together during his performance at the 2023 VMA's.



On Tuesday evening, September 12, the Memphis native hit the stage at the VMA's Pre-Show to perform a couple of his hits. He kicked it off with "Ain't Gonna Answer" off his Cottonwood 2 album before he moved on to his latest single "It's Getting Hot," which samples Nelly's classic "Hot In Herre." Towards the end of the song, the OG leader of the St. Lunatics himself pulled up for a rare mashup of both of their songs.