NLE Choppa Surprises Crowd With Rare Performance Alongside Nelly
By Tony M. Centeno
September 12, 2023
NLE Choppa brought two generations of Hip-Hop fans together during his performance at the 2023 VMA's.
On Tuesday evening, September 12, the Memphis native hit the stage at the VMA's Pre-Show to perform a couple of his hits. He kicked it off with "Ain't Gonna Answer" off his Cottonwood 2 album before he moved on to his latest single "It's Getting Hot," which samples Nelly's classic "Hot In Herre." Towards the end of the song, the OG leader of the St. Lunatics himself pulled up for a rare mashup of both of their songs.
Nle choppa and Nelly #VMAs pic.twitter.com/O3QzLIjvGt— Mi deh yah, yuh know (@yah_deh1) September 12, 2023
NLE Choppa's performance comes a few weeks after he released the music video for the song. In it, he embodies Nelly's early 2000s looks from the matching headband down to the bandage under his eye. He wasn't the only one to hit the stage for the VMA's pre-show. Sabrina Carpenter also performed during the 90-minute event, which was hosted by Saweetie, Dometi Pongo and others.
The VMA's are expected to feature plenty of other performances by Anitta, Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Megan Thee Stallion, Metro Boomin, Future, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee, NAV, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Shakira, Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Diddy is also expected to hit the stage to perform after he accepts the Global Icon Award. The official host Nicki Minaj will also bless the stage with an exclusive performance.