Popular Supermarket Named Florida's Best Grocery Store

Grocery stores provide many functions in a community, providing a wide range of necessities, foods, and other convenient offerings. While most people think about brands like Walmart, Kroger, and Target, many people show some love for historic and locally-owned stores and chains, as well.

The list ranges from brick-and-mortar shops and local markets to nationwide retail chains. Writers specified that supermarket brands could only appear on the list once. They also determined their picks based on the range of offerings, innovation, value, and contribution to the community.

According to the list, Florida's top grocery store is Publix! Here's why this beloved chain was selected:

"The famed Florida grocer has more than 800 locations throughout the state. In Florida in 1940, Publix introduced innovations like air conditioning and fluorescent lighting to its grocery stores. Shoppers love the supermarket mascot Plato the Publixaurus, the free cookies given to children at the in-store Publix Bakery, its Public Aprons Cooking School, the 'Publix Promise' of transparent pricing, and the legendary sub sandwiches from the Publix Deli — which some fans argue are just as good as many of the best sandwiches in America."