Selena Gomez Stuns In Swimsuit Mirror Selfie
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 12, 2023
Selena Gomez is showing off her physique in a new mirror selfie. This week, the Only Murders in the Building star took to her Instagram Story to share a stunning photo of herself wearing a black one-piece swimsuit. After Pop Base reposted the selfie, fans took to the comments section to praise the singer/actress. "She's always so stunning. I love her style," one fan wrote. "Queen of the queens," another wrote.
Fans also noticed that Selena wasn't wearing the cast on her arm in the photo, which means it may have been taken earlier in the summer. Towards the end of last month, Gomez revealed that she had broken her arm and had to have surgery. While appearing on iHeartRadio's Ellen K Morning Show on LA’s KOST 103.5 FM, the singer opened up about how the injury was caused.
“So I wish I had like a really cool story that I saved someone’s life or something,” Gomez started, “but I was in a long dress… it was a summer dress… and I was walking from my car to my house and I tripped.” Ellen K then told her, “As a mother... If you were my daughter I would say thank God you didn’t break your teeth.”
“Yes, that’s what the doctor said,” Selena replied. “I guess there is a silver lining, but this is not fun,” she smiled at the camera while waving around her arm to show off the black cast. The singer's injury comes shortly after she made her long-awaited return to music with the end-of-summer anthem, "Single Soon." The song marks Selena's first new music of 2023 but it seems like it might be a non-album release. While announcing the song, Selena admitted, "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer."