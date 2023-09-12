September 12 In Hip-Hop History: PnB Rock Is Shot & Killed At 30

"My man saved my life," his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang said a month after the incident. "Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can’t even handle this."



It took a couple of weeks to catch the father-and-son duo. During that time, authorities had expanded their investigation from Los Angeles to Georgia and the artist's hometown in Philadelphia. On September 28, police officially identified the teen, his stepmother Shauntel Trone and her husband Freddie Trone as suspects in the crime.



The teen and Shauntel were arrested the following day while Freddie was apprehended shortly afterward. The father and son were charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree robbery, and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. They face life in prison if convicted. Meanwhile, Shauntel was charged with accessory to murder.



PnB Rock was well-known throughout the Hip-Hop community. He released two albums, Catch These Vibes (2017) and TrapStar Turnt PopStar (2019), six mixtapes including a joint tape with Fetty Wap, and his EP 2 Get You Thru the Rain. He dropped his final single "Luv Me Again" nearly two weeks before his death.



Rest in peace, PnB Rock.