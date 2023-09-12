'Stranger Things' Teases Fans With First Glimpse Of Season 5

Stranger Things just shared the first glimpse of the upcoming fifth and final season. On Tuesday, September 12th, the official Stranger Things social media account shared a teaser with the caption "Excuse our mess..." The 10-second-long video showed the Scoops Ice Cream Parlor sign and Steve (Joe Keery) and Robyn's (Maya Hawke) "You Rule/You Suck" scoreboard in a large pile of rubble.

Confused by the post, fans took to the comments section to try to get more information. "Guys what does this MEAN?" one fan asked. But the Stranger Things account continued to tease, replying, "it means something sweet is coming." When another fan begged, "What's happening?? give us something," they replied with "one scoop or two?"