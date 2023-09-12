'Stranger Things' Teases Fans With First Glimpse Of Season 5
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 12, 2023
Stranger Things just shared the first glimpse of the upcoming fifth and final season. On Tuesday, September 12th, the official Stranger Things social media account shared a teaser with the caption "Excuse our mess..." The 10-second-long video showed the Scoops Ice Cream Parlor sign and Steve (Joe Keery) and Robyn's (Maya Hawke) "You Rule/You Suck" scoreboard in a large pile of rubble.
Confused by the post, fans took to the comments section to try to get more information. "Guys what does this MEAN?" one fan asked. But the Stranger Things account continued to tease, replying, "it means something sweet is coming." When another fan begged, "What's happening?? give us something," they replied with "one scoop or two?"
excuse our mess… pic.twitter.com/38FRV5pT9A— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 12, 2023
The fifth and final season of the beloved sci-fi show is expected to drop on Netflix sometime in the Spring or Summer of 2025 at the earliest per What's On Netflix. In addition, Finn Wolfhard teased fans during an interview with GQ by saying that he would be 22 years old when the fifth season gets released. Recently, Millie Bobby Brown, who made a name for herself as Eleven, opened up about how she felt about the show coming to an end. “I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it's like senior year," she told the outlet. "You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”
The fourth season of Stranger Things premiered last summer to much fanfare and even prompted a massive mainstream revival for alt-pop legend Kate Bush. It even managed to set a record for viewership with a whopping 335.01 million hours viewed during its premiere week (May 30 to June 5, 2022). That record was later broken by Netlix's Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega.