“Once you reintroduce a business that you built in front of people, it has to be somewhat nostalgic of what it was, but as it builds into what the future is going to be, you have to organize—and that’s what we’ve been doing,” he continued. “I believe that we’re gonna drop some good ones before the end of the year. We’re trying to get at least one good one before the end of the year to recalibrate what Verzuz is going to be in the future.”



Timbo didn't provide any insight on who will battle and when it will occur. Since the final battle, both Diddy and Jermaine Dupri had reportedly agreed to face-off in a massive event pinning Bad Boy against So-So Def. However, the alleged date of the battle has come and gone without any update.



It's been well over a year since the last Verzuz battle happened. The previous battle saw DJ Nelson and Luny Tunes go head-to-head in the series' first-ever battle involving all-Latin artists. Prior to that, Omarion and Mario faced off following its opening match-up with Bobby V & Ray J vs Sammie & Pleasure P, who all joined forces to become an R&B group called RSVP.