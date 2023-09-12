Timbaland Appears To Tease New Verzuz Battle 'Before The End Of The Year'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 12, 2023
Timbaland is fueling the hype for a long-awaited Verzuz battle following the platform's recent hiatus.
According to a new interview AllHipHop published on Sunday, September 10, the co-founder of the popular event series discussed the status of the anticipated season.
“Verzuz is still a baby,” Timbo said. “It was something that was built in the pandemic that’s now a household name. Look how you saying it. Now we back open. To make it have the longevity that we need it to have, we have to reorganize the ship. We have to know how are we scaling up. We have to do things not how people used to us doing things."
“Once you reintroduce a business that you built in front of people, it has to be somewhat nostalgic of what it was, but as it builds into what the future is going to be, you have to organize—and that’s what we’ve been doing,” he continued. “I believe that we’re gonna drop some good ones before the end of the year. We’re trying to get at least one good one before the end of the year to recalibrate what Verzuz is going to be in the future.”
Timbo didn't provide any insight on who will battle and when it will occur. Since the final battle, both Diddy and Jermaine Dupri had reportedly agreed to face-off in a massive event pinning Bad Boy against So-So Def. However, the alleged date of the battle has come and gone without any update.
It's been well over a year since the last Verzuz battle happened. The previous battle saw DJ Nelson and Luny Tunes go head-to-head in the series' first-ever battle involving all-Latin artists. Prior to that, Omarion and Mario faced off following its opening match-up with Bobby V & Ray J vs Sammie & Pleasure P, who all joined forces to become an R&B group called RSVP.