Two Dallas Men Caught Enrolling As High School Students Using Fake Records

Last week, two men from the Dallas-Fort Worth area found themselves in legal trouble as they were apprehended for utilizing forged documents to unlawfully enroll in a local high school.

The Crowley Independent School District revealed that Triston Moses, aged 20, and Kierre Trenton, aged 19, are now facing charges of tampering with government records. Their alleged scheme involved deceitfully gaining admission to Crowley High School by posing as new students.

School officials at CHS were quick to uncover this ruse and promptly removed both individuals from the campus, leading to their subsequent arrests.

In response to this incident, the Crowley ISD released a statement on September 8, emphasizing their unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of students and staff.

They declared their collaboration with authorities throughout the ongoing investigation and pledged to ensure the continued safety of the Crowley High School community.

Continue reading for the full statement issued by the Crowley ISD:

"Dear Crowley High School Families,

I am writing to inform you about an investigation at Crowley High School and to reassure you of our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students.

Campus administrators discovered that two individuals who had recently enrolled as new students at CHS falsified documents in order to gain admission to our school.

I want to assure you that we took immediate and decisive action as soon as we became aware of this situation. Both individuals were removed from our campus and were arrested on charges of tampering with government records. We are fully cooperating with the appropriate law enforcement agencies in the ongoing investigation.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities. We have stringent enrollment processes in place to verify the authenticity of documents and the accuracy of the information provided by students and their families. I want to commend our staff for responding quickly to this situation. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and accountability in all aspects of our educational system.

Together, we will ensure that our schools remain safe and nurturing environments for our students to learn and grow."