Tyga & YG Announce New Joint Project Amid Tour Speculation

“So it’s crazy because last year, or like a year or two ago, we was working on the album, but the shit was going so crazy that we only came up with one song,” Tyga said alongside YG on stage. “But now we about to drop the new album. Coming soon, you feel me?”



The project appears to coincide with the famed rappers' "Str8 To The Klub Tour" alongside co-headliner Saweetie. Their string of shows was supposed to begin on September 21 in Sacramento, but it doesn't seem like their 13-city tour will happen as originally planned. Fans have noticed that the ticket links for most of the dates indicate that the show dates have been cancelled or postponed.



As of this report, neither artist has commented on the status of the tour. In the meantime, look out for YG and Tyga's joint album dropping September 29.