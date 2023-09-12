Tyga & YG Announce New Joint Project Amid Tour Speculation
By Tony M. Centeno
September 12, 2023
YG and Tyga are planning to release a new brand collaborative project amid fans' concerns about their previously announced tour.
On Monday, September 11, the California natives posted the cover art for their upcoming collaborative effort Hit Me When The Klub Close: The Playlist. The duo doesn't give any other details about the project outside of their intended release date, which is slated for the end of September. The "West Coast Weekend" artists first announced their plans to drop a joint album at Rolling Loud California back in March. They told fans that they began working on the album two years ago.
“So it’s crazy because last year, or like a year or two ago, we was working on the album, but the shit was going so crazy that we only came up with one song,” Tyga said alongside YG on stage. “But now we about to drop the new album. Coming soon, you feel me?”
The project appears to coincide with the famed rappers' "Str8 To The Klub Tour" alongside co-headliner Saweetie. Their string of shows was supposed to begin on September 21 in Sacramento, but it doesn't seem like their 13-city tour will happen as originally planned. Fans have noticed that the ticket links for most of the dates indicate that the show dates have been cancelled or postponed.
As of this report, neither artist has commented on the status of the tour. In the meantime, look out for YG and Tyga's joint album dropping September 29.