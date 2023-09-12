WATCH: Office Chair Part Slams Into Windshield Of Car Cruising On Highway

A Utah family was shocked when a mysterious metal object slammed into their car's windshield while they were driving on Interstate 15 over the weekend.

"We could see it looked like a rock, something flying toward us," Lily Eaton told KSL. "We're like, 'Oh, that's weird, oh that's going to hit us!'"

"I was talking with my family, and then, all of a sudden, the whole windshield is completely shattered," she added.

The object shattered the windshield, but luckily, everybody in the vehicle was relatively unharmed. Lily's older sister, who was sitting in the passenger's seat, suffered minor cuts on her legs.

The Eatons weren't sure what struck their windshield. After spending hours watching and rewatching the dashcam video, they realized that their car was hit by the bottom part of an office chair.

"It was two lanes over from us," Lily noted. "It was the bottom of an office chair, just the metal parts. It didn't have any of the wheels. It was sitting in the middle of the road when a car two cars over from us ran over it, and we're assuming that when they hit it, it spat out from under their tire, it went over the car next to us, and onto our windshield."

"I don't even know where an office chair would've come from. It seems like maybe it's heavy enough to stay in your truck bed, but definitely not because it was on the road," Lily said.