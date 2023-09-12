Wendy's Adds Two New Autumn-Themed Items To Menu

Wendy's just rolled out their latest, greatest Frosty flavor, giving us all the "feels" for the coming season. According to 9News, as of today, (September 12th) customers nationwide will be able to order and indulge in a Pumpkin Spice Frosty. Just last week, the popular fast-food chain announced that they would be releasing this seasonal menu item, and the wait is officially over.

Despite excitement over the Pumpkin Spice Frosty, it is not the only item newly available as part of Wendy's ever-evolving fall menu. The Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew also hit menus today, featuring cold brew coffee, pumpkin spice cream, and ice.

Per Wendy's press release announcing the launch of the new seasonal items, the Pumpkin Spice Frosty, "merges the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of familiar fall flavors in every bite."

Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for Wendy's, discussed the fast food giant's excitement to add new frosty flavors to the menu each season.

"Wendy's is helping turn our fans' cravings into reality this fall by introducing our new Pumpkin Spice Frosty. From our summertime Strawberry Frosty to last year's holiday Peppermint Frosty, and now our fall Pumpkin Spice Frosty, we are all about meeting our Frosty fans where they are by bringing familiar, and iconic, seasonal flavors to the menu. We can't wait for our fans to get their hands on this new go-to sweet treat this fall."

The Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew and the Pumpkin Spice Frosty will both be available to order in person and online throughout the fall season. The classic Vanilla Frosty will be unavailable while the Pumpkin Spice Frosty is on the menu.