The second round of storms in the Phoenix area proved more formidable than the first, bringing strong winds and heavy rain overnight.

At its peak, over 19,000 residents in the Valley were left without power, although most APS customers have had their power restored. However, around 2,200 SRP customers in areas like Mesa and Apache Junction remain without electricity.

Some areas, like Goodyear, experienced wind gusts exceeding 40 mph. Another round of storms hit Globe and south Scottsdale, leading to a Severe Thunderstorm Warning by the National Weather Service.

Reports of power poles down came from central Phoenix, particularly near 17th Street and Oak Street. Flash flooding and golf ball-sized hail were reported in parts of Chandler.

In Mesa, Falcon Field Park suffered heavy damage with downed trees, damaged structures, and overturned planes at the nearby airport. Zaharis Elementary also faced severe roof damage, forcing classes to be canceled until at least the following Tuesday.

Scottsdale crews worked tirelessly to clear downed trees and debris in the aftermath, with over 100 trees falling in city parks. Meanwhile, outside the Valley, Pinal County experienced power outages, damaged power lines and closed roads.

Storm chances continued into the morning, with the possibility of more severe storms in the afternoon and evening.

Afterward, dry air was expected to move in, ending the storm threat for the rest of the week and weekend while temperatures warmed back to above-normal levels.

Parts of south-central Arizona, including the Valley, were under a "marginal risk" category according to the Storm Prediction Center's convective outlook.