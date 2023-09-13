Coca-Cola Rolls Out Limited-Edition Futuristic 'Mystery' Flavor

Welcome to the future!

Coca-Cola recently rolled out its latest creation: a limited-edition mystery drink created using AI technology. According to KTLA, the Y3000 flavor was crafted with the help of artificial intelligence, allowing Coca-Cola enthusiasts to "imagine what the future would taste like." The company described the new product on its website, detailing nutritional facts and ingredients but neglecting to reveal the drink's actual flavor.

"New from Coca-Cola® Creations, look into the year 3000 with Coca-Cola® Y3000 – the first limited-edition Coke flavor from the future. Created to show us an optimistic vision of what’s to come, where humanity and technology are more connected than ever. For the first time, Coca-Cola® Y3000 was co-created with artificial intelligence to help bring the flavor of tomorrow to Coke fans. Taste the Future now. Coca-Cola® Y3000 will be available for a limited time only, so pick up a Coca-Cola® Y3000 and get a glimpse into the future world."

The new Coca-Cola® Y3000 is 240 calories and is available for purchase as a "zero-sugar variety." Oana Vlad, senior director of global strategy for Coca-Cola, cited "novel experiences" as one of the reasons that the company decided to use AI technology to create its latest flavor.

“The role of every drop is to leverage the latest, most advanced technologies and cultural trends to create novel experiences." Even the design on the bottle looks futuristic, featuring a vibrant blue, pink, and purple wrap.