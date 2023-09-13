Escaped Inmate Found Sleeping On Friend's Couch After Month-Long Manhunt

An inmate who escaped police custody while getting checked out at a hospital in New York City has been captured following a month-long manhunt.

Yenchun Chen attempted to rappel down a fifth-floor window at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital on August 9. As he was climbing down the building, he lost his balance and fell to the ground, injuring himself. However, he managed to get up and get into a car, which took him to New Jersey. U.S. Marshalls tracked Chen as he traveled to Virginia before returning to Queens. Officials said that Chen was taken into custody on Tuesday (September 12) morning while sleeping on a friend's couch.

Chen was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained while trying to escape.

"He's got some injuries to his ribs and legs," Chief Joseph Kenny said. "He's able to walk, but he's banged up quite a bit."

Chen was previously arrested on drug charges. Officials have not said what additional charges he is facing for escaping custody.