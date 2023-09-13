Ice Spice & Ben Affleck Bond Over Their Love For 'Dunkin'

As most fans know, Affleck scored his job with Dunkin after photos of him holding their drinks and leaving their restaurants went viral. In a previous ad that aired during this year's Super Bowl, we saw Ben work the drive-thru window of a Dunkin in Massachusetts when his wife Jennifer Lopez caught him in the act. Meanwhile, Ice Spice has risen to the top of the ranks thanks, in part, to the support from her fans a.k.a "munchkins." With pumpkin spice season just around the corner, the collaboration between both Dunkin lovers couldn't have come at a better time.



Dunkin's latest ad ran right before Ice Spice made history of her own at the VMAs. The Bronx native won her first VMA Award for "Best New Artist" while she sat near her new best friend Taylor Swift. The two recently collaborated for the remix of Swift's song "Karma" earlier this year before Spice's song with Nicki Minaj "Barbie World" appeared on the Barbie soundtrack.



Check out the full ad below.