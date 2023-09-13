Ice-T Transforms Into The Scariest 'Threat' Of The Fall

"You ready?? The threat I’m most afraid of this year isn’t a wolf or a vampire - it’s the FLU!!" he wrote in his caption.



The multifaceted artist first teased the trailer last week with a clip some fans thought was an actual new TV series. In addition to promoting the flu shot, Ice-T has also been celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop. Earlier this year, he joined the massive tribute to the genre's 50th birthday at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Shortly afterward, the New Jack City star also dropped his Ice-T's Daily Game podcast on the iHeartPodcasts network, and also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



“I’ve always enjoyed sharing motivational quotes and words of wisdom to help people better their lives,” Ice-T said about the podcast. “I started sharing quotes on social media and my fans loved it so much, they wanted me to share it daily. Through this new podcast with iHeartPodcasts, I hope these quotes will reach the right people and bring them up to speed on the daily game of life.”



Check out the making of the trailer below.