Iconic Diner Named Washington's 'Most Interesting' Restaurant

What makes dining at a restaurant better is learning about what makes it so great. Most establishments have an interesting history accompanying their service and menu. Such tales can excite both locals and tourists to check out what makes their food so enticing.

That's why LoveFood rounded up what they deem the "most interesting" restaurant in every state. Not only do these featured eateries have a story to tell, but they have some amazing food and dining experiences. Writers determined their picks based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to the website, Twede's Cafe was named Washington's most interesting place to eat!

"Twede's Cafe may look like any other roadside diner, yet enthusiasts of David Lynch's enigmatic TV series, Twin Peaks, which first aired in the 1990s, could easily identify it as a significant setting from the show: the iconic Double R Diner. Patrons visit for a taste of the renowned cherry pie and an exceptional cup of coffee, both famously savored by Agent Cooper within the series. The menu also boasts more substantial fare such as all-day breakfasts, burgers, soups, and mac 'n' cheese."