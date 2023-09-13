Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Burger In The Entire State

Do you remember the first time that you enjoyed a big, juicy burger? Despite very standard preparations, there are a wide variety of ways to enjoy a hamburger.

Some prefer to top this classic dish with the works: ketchup, mustard, tomato, pickle, and onion, while others enjoy their burgers plain with a side of fries or coleslaw. Though hamburgers are available at a multitude of restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one can be the best! Regardless of your preferred dressings and sides, there is one restaurant known far and wide for serving the best burger around.

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best burger in all of Illinois can be found at Au Cheval located in Chicago.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burger in Illinois:

"Hungry diners line up for hours to get their hands on a burger at Chicago's Au Cheval. The "single" cheeseburger has two patties, and the "double" has three, but adding bacon and an egg to complement the already rich combination of meat, pickles, onions, and Dijonnaise is always a good idea.

For more information regarding the best burgers across the country visit rd.com.