“We are both excited and proud to partner with Jennifer Lopez on this long-awaited sequel to ‘This is Me… Then,' explained Thomas Scherer, BMG’s president, repertoire & marketing, Los Angeles and New York. "Clearly written with love and through experience, ‘This Is Me..Now’ is uplifting and inspiring. ‘Jenny From The Block’ is back at a point in her career when her message is bigger than ever.”



Lopez produced the album alongside Rogét Chahayed, Angel Lopez, and Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman. Her new body of work “is an exciting musical trilogy showcasing the triple-threat’s extraordinary talents.” The actress and singer hasn't released a solo album since her 2014 LP A.K.A. Following that project, she joined forces with DJ Khaled & Cardi B for "Dinero" in 2018 and released "Medicine" featuring French Montana the following year. She also teamed up with Maluma for the official soundtrack to her 2022 film Marry Me.



The release date for This Is Me... Now has not been confirmed. Check out the tracklist below.



This Is Me…Now Tracklist



“This Is Me…Now” “To Be Yours” “Mad in Love” “Can’t Get Enough” “Rebound” “not.going.anywhere.” “Dear Ben, Pt. II” “Hummingbird” “Hearts and Flowers” “Broken Like Me” “This Time Around” “Midnight Trip to Vegas” “Greatest Love Story Never Told”