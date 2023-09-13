Massachusetts Restaurant Serves The Best Burger In The Entire State

Do you remember the first time that you enjoyed a big, juicy burger? Despite very standard preparations, there are a wide variety of ways to enjoy a hamburger.

Some prefer to top this classic dish with the works: ketchup, mustard, tomato, pickle, and onion, while others enjoy their burgers plain with a side of fries or coleslaw. Though hamburgers are available at a multitude of restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one can be the best! Regardless of your preferred dressings and sides, there is one restaurant known far and wide for serving the best burger around.

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best burger in all of Massachusetts can be found at White Hut located in Springfield.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burger in Massachusetts:

"There’s no fuss or frills to be seen at White Hut, located in Springfield. Founder Edward Barkett purchased the restaurant in 1933 for $300, and the local institution has been serving up classic diner fare ever since. Thin patties are topped with white American cheese and buttery fried onions, served on a seedless bun with the option to add extra fixings. If you’re feeling extra hungry, order one of the classic hot dogs too, or opt for a creamy signature shake."

For more information regarding the best burgers across the country visit rd.com.