Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Burger In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

September 13, 2023

Do you remember the first time that you enjoyed a big, juicy burger? Despite very standard preparations, there are a wide variety of ways to enjoy a hamburger.

Some prefer to top this classic dish with the works: ketchup, mustard, tomato, pickle, and onion, while others enjoy their burgers plain with a side of fries or coleslaw. Though hamburgers are available at a multitude of restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one can be the best! Regardless of your preferred dressings and sides, there is one restaurant known far and wide for serving the best burger around.

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best burger in all of Minnesota can be found at Matt's Bar located in Minneapolis. Reader's Digest recommended trying the Jucy Lucy.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burger in Minnesota:

"It might look simple from the outside, but the unassuming Matt’s Bar hides a culinary gem: the Jucy Lucy. As the story goes, a customer walked into the Minneapolis spot in 1954 and asked for a slice of cheese between two burger patties, proclaiming it a “juicy Lucy” after taking a bite. Decades later, you can find similar burgers across the Twin Cities (with both spelling variations), but the original is considered one of the best burgers in the state and still can’t be beaten. Don’t bother bringing your credit cards, though—this joint is cash only."

For more information regarding the best burgers across the country visit rd.com.

