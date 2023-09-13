Nas Announces His Last Album Produced By Hit-Boy Following Historic Run
By Tony M. Centeno
September 13, 2023
Nas is preparing to release his final album with Hit-Boy after the duo spent three years dropping award-winning music.
On Tuesday, September 12, the Mass Appeal rapper took to Instagram to reveal the official cover art for his upcoming album Magic 3. The announcement arrived a few days after Nas teased "the finale" in a cryptic social media post last week. His post had fans buzzing about the seasoned rapper's potential retirement, however, that doesn't seem to be the case. The third installment of his album series produced by Hit-Boy is set to arrive on Nas' 50th birthday.
“I want to thank everyone for taking this ride with @hitboy & I,” Nas wrote in his Instagram caption. “It’s been nothing short of Magical!”
“Nas is dropping his last Hit-Boy produced album on his 50th bday this thursday," Hit-Boy wrote following the announcement. "Magic 3 [crying emoji, three magic wand emojis]. Those are tears of joy btw. thank you to any and everyone who has listened and supported the movement.”
The first Magic album arrived in the middle of Nas & Hit-Boy's King's Disease trilogy as a surprise for fans in December 2021. The brief project consists of nine tracks including "Wave Gods" featuring A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier. The second installment was released back in July featuring his newest collaboration with 50 Cent "Office Hours" and his high-profile joint effort with 21 Savage, "One Mic, One Gun." The latter track was created following a misunderstanding between 21 and Nas after the Atlanta-based rapper said the Queensbridge native "is not relevant" during a Clubhouse conversation.
Look out for Magic 3 dropping on September 14.