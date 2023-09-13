Nas Announces His Last Album Produced By Hit-Boy Following Historic Run

“I want to thank everyone for taking this ride with @hitboy & I,” Nas wrote in his Instagram caption. “It’s been nothing short of Magical!”



“Nas is dropping his last Hit-Boy produced album on his 50th bday this thursday," Hit-Boy wrote following the announcement. "Magic 3 [crying emoji, three magic wand emojis]. Those are tears of joy btw. thank you to any and everyone who has listened and supported the movement.”



The first Magic album arrived in the middle of Nas & Hit-Boy's King's Disease trilogy as a surprise for fans in December 2021. The brief project consists of nine tracks including "Wave Gods" featuring A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier. The second installment was released back in July featuring his newest collaboration with 50 Cent "Office Hours" and his high-profile joint effort with 21 Savage, "One Mic, One Gun." The latter track was created following a misunderstanding between 21 and Nas after the Atlanta-based rapper said the Queensbridge native "is not relevant" during a Clubhouse conversation.



Look out for Magic 3 dropping on September 14.