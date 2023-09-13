Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Burger In The Entire State

Do you remember the first time that you enjoyed a big, juicy burger? Despite very standard preparations, there are a wide variety of ways to enjoy a hamburger.

Some prefer to top this classic dish with the works: ketchup, mustard, tomato, pickle, and onion, while others enjoy their burgers plain with a side of fries or coleslaw. Though hamburgers are available at a multitude of restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one can be the best! Regardless of your preferred dressings and sides, there is one restaurant known far and wide for serving the best burger around.

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best burger in all of Nebraska can be found at Honest Abe's located in Lincoln.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burger in Nebraska:

"With four locations around Lincoln and an impressive selection of classic and rotating burgers—plus an additional specialty burger featured each week—there’s bound to be something on the menu for you at Honest Abe’s. For a mix of sweet and savory that will leave you full but craving more, try The Count, a perfectly cooked patty topped with black forest ham, Swiss cheese, raspberry jam, a fried egg, and cinnamon cream cheese."

For more information regarding the best burgers across the country visit rd.com.