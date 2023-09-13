Panthers Cornerback Jaycee Horn Suffers 'Serious' And 'Freak' Injury

By Jason Hall

September 13, 2023

Detroit Lions v Carolina Panthers
Photo: Getty Images

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn suffered a "serious and freak" hamstring injury, head coach Frank Reich announced on Wednesday (September 13) via NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Reich reportedly said that Horn, 23, felt a "pop" when the injury occurred and noted that both surgery and injured reserve were options for the third-year cornerback.

"He's working through getting other opinions and just seeing the full extent of it," Reich told reporters via CarolinaBlitz.com's X account. "It is a serious hamstring injury, he's going to be out for a while, for an extended period of time but I still don't have enough information to kinda give a definitive statement on exactly what's going to be the course of action with him. Hopefully we get that answer in the next day or two.

Horn, the son of legendary NFL wide receiver Joe Horn, recorded one tackle in Carolina's Week 1 loss to the NFC South Division rival Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (September 10). The former South Carolina standout recorded 53 tackles, a team-leading 3 interceptions and 7 pass defenses, while starting in 13 games in 2022.

Horn was selected by the Panthers at No. 8 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Carolina will host the NFC South Division rival New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium for a Monday Night Football matchup in Week 2.

