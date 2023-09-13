Panthers Cornerback Jaycee Horn Suffers 'Serious' And 'Freak' Injury
By Jason Hall
September 13, 2023
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn suffered a "serious and freak" hamstring injury, head coach Frank Reich announced on Wednesday (September 13) via NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
Reich reportedly said that Horn, 23, felt a "pop" when the injury occurred and noted that both surgery and injured reserve were options for the third-year cornerback.
"He's working through getting other opinions and just seeing the full extent of it," Reich told reporters via CarolinaBlitz.com's X account. "It is a serious hamstring injury, he's going to be out for a while, for an extended period of time but I still don't have enough information to kinda give a definitive statement on exactly what's going to be the course of action with him. Hopefully we get that answer in the next day or two.
Reich said Horn felt a “pop.”
Horn, the son of legendary NFL wide receiver Joe Horn, recorded one tackle in Carolina's Week 1 loss to the NFC South Division rival Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (September 10). The former South Carolina standout recorded 53 tackles, a team-leading 3 interceptions and 7 pass defenses, while starting in 13 games in 2022.
Horn was selected by the Panthers at No. 8 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Carolina will host the NFC South Division rival New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium for a Monday Night Football matchup in Week 2.