Panthers Cornerback Jaycee Horn Suffers 'Serious' And 'Freak' Injury

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn suffered a "serious and freak" hamstring injury, head coach Frank Reich announced on Wednesday (September 13) via NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Reich reportedly said that Horn, 23, felt a "pop" when the injury occurred and noted that both surgery and injured reserve were options for the third-year cornerback.

"He's working through getting other opinions and just seeing the full extent of it," Reich told reporters via CarolinaBlitz.com's X account. "It is a serious hamstring injury, he's going to be out for a while, for an extended period of time but I still don't have enough information to kinda give a definitive statement on exactly what's going to be the course of action with him. Hopefully we get that answer in the next day or two.