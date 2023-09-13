Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Burger In The Entire State

Do you remember the first time that you enjoyed a big, juicy burger? Despite very standard preparations, there are a wide variety of ways to enjoy a hamburger.

Some prefer to top this classic dish with the works: ketchup, mustard, tomato, pickle, and onion, while others enjoy their burgers plain with a side of fries or coleslaw. Though hamburgers are available at a multitude of restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one can be the best! Regardless of your preferred dressings and sides, there is one restaurant known far and wide for serving the best burger around.

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best burger in all of Pennsylvania can be found at Burgatory Bar located near Pittsburgh.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burger in Pennsylvania:

"Head to one of Burgatory‘s Pittsburgh-area locations for a specialty burger. Get ready to Meat Your Maker with one of the most popular options, a dry-aged Wagyu beef patty with a sweet onion crust, topped with aged Gruyère cheese, roasted tomatoes, organic field greens, and truffled shallot aioli, or try making a custom creation from the expansive selection of toppings. While you’re there, wash down your burger with a specialty milkshake to round out the experience."

For more information regarding the best burgers across the country visit rd.com.