Victim's Attorney Warns Of 'Misleading' Info In Kevin Porter Assault Case
By Jason Hall
September 13, 2023
The attorney for Kysre Gondrezick, the girlfriend of Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr., reportedly warned of "misleading and inaccurate" information being reported in relation to an alleged beating that led to Porter's arrest.
“Ms. Gondrezick wants to express her deep appreciation for the public’s support and prayers," attorney Robert Hantman wrote in an exclusive statement to the New York Post Wednesday (September 13) morning. "In regards to our client, much that has been written in the press attributing statements to her are misleading and inaccurate. She has not granted nor released any statements on her own volition.”
“She asks everyone to respect her privacy and avoid speculation as to what occurred and refrain from disclosing any misleading statements as to Mr. Porter. She asks that the press and all officials refrain from any judgment and speculation on this matter which will be rectified properly and with integrity. Thank you!”
Porter, 23, was charged with felony assault and strangulation in relation to an incident that took place at Millennium Hotel in Times Square early Monday (September 11) morning. A source claiming to be close to Gondrezick, 26, denied she made statements to police regarding the incident, conflicting with a report that she police Porter had repeatedly punched her in the face with a close fist, which resulted in the cut above her right eye, bruising and substantial facial pain, as well as forcefully squeezing her neck with his hands, which resulted in breathing difficulties, redness and bruises to her neck.
Gondrezick's sister, Kalabrya Haskins, the widow of late NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, shared a post on her Instagram account threatening Porter following news of his arrest.
"If you think you gone touch my sister & not get touched. Count ya f***ing days," Kalabrya wrote in the post, which was screengrabbed and shared by ClutchPoints' X account. "Better hope and pray you'll be able to ever walk again let alone dribble."
Gondrezick's fractured vertebra diagnosis was confirmed after she underwent testing at a hospital. Porter has remained in police custody since being arrested at around 6:45 a.m. on Monday and ordered to post $75,000 cash or obtain a $100,000 bond to be released and must stay away from Gondrezick.
The 26-year-old was reported to have been upset with Porter -- who entered their locked room with the help of hotel security -- for returning at a late hour, which escalated into a physical altercation, according to the source. Gondrezick played for Michigan and West Virginia during her collegiate career prior to one WNBA season with the Indiana Fever in 2021.
Porter was previously charged with improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle following a single-car crash in Mahoning County, Ohio on November 2020. The 23-year-old was inactive for the beginning of his second NBA season due to the charge, which was later dropped, along with misdemeanor charges of driving without a license.
Porter averaged a career-best 19.2 points, 5.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 season, his third with the Rockets. The former USC standout was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first-round of the 2019 NBA Draft at No. 30 overall before being traded to Houston in January 2021 due to a reported outburst in the locker room that stemmed from the Cavaliers acquiring Taurean Prince in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.