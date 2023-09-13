Victim's Attorney Warns Of 'Misleading' Info In Kevin Porter Assault Case

The attorney for Kysre Gondrezick, the girlfriend of Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr., reportedly warned of "misleading and inaccurate" information being reported in relation to an alleged beating that led to Porter's arrest.

“Ms. Gondrezick wants to express her deep appreciation for the public’s support and prayers," attorney Robert Hantman wrote in an exclusive statement to the New York Post Wednesday (September 13) morning. "In regards to our client, much that has been written in the press attributing statements to her are misleading and inaccurate. She has not granted nor released any statements on her own volition.”

“She asks everyone to respect her privacy and avoid speculation as to what occurred and refrain from disclosing any misleading statements as to Mr. Porter. She asks that the press and all officials refrain from any judgment and speculation on this matter which will be rectified properly and with integrity. Thank you!”

Porter, 23, was charged with felony assault and strangulation in relation to an incident that took place at Millennium Hotel in Times Square early Monday (September 11) morning. A source claiming to be close to Gondrezick, 26, denied she made statements to police regarding the incident, conflicting with a report that she police Porter had repeatedly punched her in the face with a close fist, which resulted in the cut above her right eye, bruising and substantial facial pain, as well as forcefully squeezing her neck with his hands, which resulted in breathing difficulties, redness and bruises to her neck.

Gondrezick's sister, Kalabrya Haskins, the widow of late NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, shared a post on her Instagram account threatening Porter following news of his arrest.