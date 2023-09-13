WATCH: Florida TSA Agents Steal From Passengers' Bags During Security Check

Newly-released surveillance video shows two Transportation Security Administration officers ruffling through passengers' bags and stealing money during security screening at Miami International Airport. According to WTVJ, Josue Gonzalez and Labarrius Williams were arrested back in July on charges of grand theft.

The state attorney's office released the clips Monday (September 11), which recorded one of the suspects fiddling with a small bag before pulling out what appears to be a wallet. This happens again as the bag approaches an X-ray scanner, and he walks away while putting his hand in his pocket. Another video shows the pair ruffling through a black bag, cutting to one of them stashing something in their pocket.

A police report states the suspects would "distract passengers as they were being screened to steal monies from their belongings." Police accused the duo of stealing $600 from a passenger's wallet in one specific instance.

A third TSA agent was arrested in connection to the case, but her charges were later dropped, according to reporters.

Gonzalez's attorney told CBS News he was accepted into a deferred prosecution program. If he successfully completes it, the case will be dismissed. He's also been ordered to pay $700 to victims over the next six months, do 25 hours of community service, and give up his airport security credentials.

As for Williams, he was denied entry into the program so he will head to trial next month, court records show.

TSA said they've removed the officers from screening duties during the investigation.

"The Transportation Security Administration holds its Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct in the workplace," the statement reads. "We actively and aggressively investigated these allegations of misconduct and presented our findings to the Miami Dade Police Department, and are working closely with them. Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable."