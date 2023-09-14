19-Year-Old Allegedly 'Waterboarded' Captive Girlfriend In Her Dorm Room

A Minnesota teen is facing numerous charges for allegedly holding his girlfriend captive in her own dorm room for three days while raping and torturing her.

Authorities said that Keanu Labatte had been dating the woman, who was not identified, for about two months when he became enraged after seeing photos and social media posts on her cell phone.

In response, he took away her phone and locked her in her dorm room at the all-female St. Catherine University in St. Paul. The victim told police that Labatte strangled her until she nearly passed out and raped her multiple times. He is also accused of putting her into a bathtub and "waterboarding [her] by covering her mouth with a wet washcloth."

The victim was able to escape by convincing Labatte to let her go to the cafeteria to get food. Instead of getting food, she went to campus security, who returned to the dorm room and took Labatte into custody.

He was charged with three felony counts of criminal sexual conduct, one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation, and one felony count of threats of violence.

He remains jailed on an $80,000 bond.