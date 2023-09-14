19-Year-Old Allegedly 'Waterboarded' Captive Girlfriend In Her Dorm Room

By Bill Galluccio

September 14, 2023

Keanu Labatte, 19
Photo: Ramsey County, Minnesota, Sheriff's Office

A Minnesota teen is facing numerous charges for allegedly holding his girlfriend captive in her own dorm room for three days while raping and torturing her.

Authorities said that Keanu Labatte had been dating the woman, who was not identified, for about two months when he became enraged after seeing photos and social media posts on her cell phone.

In response, he took away her phone and locked her in her dorm room at the all-female St. Catherine University in St. Paul. The victim told police that Labatte strangled her until she nearly passed out and raped her multiple times. He is also accused of putting her into a bathtub and "waterboarding [her] by covering her mouth with a wet washcloth."

The victim was able to escape by convincing Labatte to let her go to the cafeteria to get food. Instead of getting food, she went to campus security, who returned to the dorm room and took Labatte into custody.

He was charged with three felony counts of criminal sexual conduct, one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation, and one felony count of threats of violence.

He remains jailed on an $80,000 bond.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.